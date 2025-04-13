Keravnos Strovolou wins 2024-25 Cyprus Basketball Cup

Keravnos Strovolou is the new Cyprus Basketball Cup champion for the 2024-25 season. In the ECOMMBX Cup final, held on Sunday at the Tassos Papadopoulos – Eleftheria Indoor Hall, Keravnos defeated Anorthosis 93-81 to capture the club’s 13th Cup trophy.

With this victory, Keravnos moves to the top of the competition’s all-time list, surpassing APOEL, which has claimed the Cup 12 times.

The game’s standout performer and the Most Valuable Player of the 56th Cup final was Keravnos’ international guard Filippos Tingas. Tingas scored 28 points, including seven three-pointers on eight attempts, and finishing with a game rating of 32. This marks the second straight season Tingas has earned MVP honors in the Cup final.