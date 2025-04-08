Kavazoglu – Misiaoulis documentary screened in north London

On Wednesday 2 April, the first screening of a documentary commemorating 60 years since the death of Dervis Ali Kavazoglu and Kostas Misaouli, took place at the Turkish Cypriot Community Centre TCCA in Haringey, north London.

The event was jointly organized by AKEL in Britain and the Turkish Cypriot Association for Democracy.

Kavazoglu and Misiaoulis, two heroes of Greek-Turkish friendship, were killed on April 11, 1965 in an ambush set up by the nationalist terrorist organization TMT on the Athienou-Larnaca road near the Turkish Cypriot village of Louroutsina.

The documentary, with subtitles in Greek and Turkish, deals with the relatively short lives of the two heroes, with narratives from Greek and Turkish Cypriots who knew them.

It explains the political situation in the Turkish Cypriot community at the time of the murders of journalists such as Ayhan Hikmet and Ahmet Muraffer Gurkan of the Cumburiyet newspaper and friends of Kavazoglou, and how risky it was for him to continue to be the main speaker at Turkish Cypriot rallies, despite AKEL’s advice for his protection.

At the end of the presentation, the panel, consisting of university professors Neophytos Loizides and Ahmet Hilmi, and General Secretary of AKEL in Britain, Andreas Gregoriou, made statements and gave the audience the opportunity to contribute to the discussion.

The documentary ‘60 years since the death of Kavazoglu & Misaoulis: Those who became light in the darkness’ is part of the history of Cyprus and is worth watching by all Cypriots.