Joint operation cracks down on antisocial behaviour

A successful day of enforcement activity took place in Palmers Green on 23 April, as Enfield Council joined forces with key partners to tackle antisocial behaviour and ensure compliance with licensing laws.

The joint operation focused on licensed premises along Green Lanes and Aldermans Hill in Palmers Green, where concerns had been raised by residents and businesses about potentially illegal activities.

The Council also wanted to focus on women’s safety and is keen to work with local businesses to ensure town centres are welcoming and unthreatening, particularly at night.

Council officers from Licensing Enforcement, Food Safety, the Antisocial Behaviour Unit, Community Safety Team, Parking Enforcement and Waste Enforcement worked alongside Immigration Enforcement, the local Police team, Police Licensing, and the Gambling Commission.

During the day of action, enforcement teams visited several venues to discuss community concerns, check licensing compliance and take appropriate enforcement action.

The operation resulted in one arrest by immigration officers and the issuing of 12 fixed penalty notices for offences including smoking in enclosed public spaces and illegal parking.

Residents have also expressed concerns about groups of men loitering in the area, particularly in the evenings, which has increased feelings of unease among women. Enfield Council is committed to improving women’s safety in public spaces and this operation aligns with the aims of the Women’s Night Safety Charter, which promotes safer environments for women, particularly after dark. Further information on the Charter and information for businesses on how to sign up to it can be found on the Enfield Council website: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/community-safety/womens-night-safety-charter

Councillor Susan Erbil, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Regulatory Services, said:

“We are committed to enabling a cleaner and safer Enfield, and operations like this show what can be achieved through partnership working. Local people have told us they are concerned about antisocial behaviour, and we are responding with action. This operation demonstrates that we will not tolerate behaviour that puts our communities at risk or undermines our high streets. Women’s safety, particularly at night, is a key priority for us, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure everyone feels safe in our borough.”

This operation forms part of Enfield Council’s ongoing commitment to tackle antisocial behaviour and ensure that businesses meet their responsibilities, helping to create safer and more welcoming town centres for everyone. – Ends

Cllr Susan Erbil with an enforcement officer Cllr Susan Erbil with an enforcement officer