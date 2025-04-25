Join Barnet’s food growing community to grow healthy food with new friends!

🏡 Sign up for FREE community food growing leadership training @ Church Farm Open Space (EN4) or Basing Hill Park (NW11) – pictured here. The training will provide you with knowledge and experience of how to establish and run a community food growing space.

A variety of times and locations are available – find out more and book your free place today: https://yourhealthbarnet.org/food-growing-opportunities