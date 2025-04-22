Islington Free event this Thursday

We want to hear from parents and carers living in Islington! Youth safety is a key priority for the council and we want young people, parents and carers to help shape our work in this crucial area for the next five years.

We’re running in-person events with free refreshments this Thursday, in Angel and Holloway, where you can hear directly from young people and share your concerns and ideas, as well as join discussions focusing on subjects from school attendance to SEND, mental health to knife crime, social media and more.

Book your FREE place at either event via the link in the first comment

If you can’t make it along, you can give us your views via our online survey – it only takes a few minutes. The link is in the first comment.

Don’t forget to encourage your children (aged 13-25) to take part, too – their voices are vital and for them there’s a £20 Love2Shop voucher or a tour of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium up for grabs!

Together, we can help make Islington a safer place for our young people.