Islington commemorates 80th anniversary of VE Day with community events

A beacon-lighting ceremony will take place at Dartmouth Park, as one of several local events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Islington residents are invited to gather at Dartmouth Park on Thursday 8 May for a special beacon-lighting ceremony to remember and mark this significant milestone in history. The event will begin at approximately 9.20pm, with the beacon set to be lit at 9.30pm as part of a nationwide tribute.

Residents are also invited to Islington Veterans’ Association’s (IVA) Remembrance Parade on the morning of Thursday 8 May at Islington Green. It will be attended by the Mayor of Islington, councillors, IVA members and Islington’s local veterans. The event will begin with a service at 10.45am and conclude with a wreath laying ceremony, finishing at approximately 11.20am.

These events are part of a wider programme of commemorative activities being organised across the borough. Remembrance events are also taking place across the country from Monday 5 May to Thursday 8 May, as part of a national four-day programme of commemorations organised by the government.

VE Day marks the Allied forces’ formal acceptance of Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945, ending the Second World War in Europe. It was a moment of immense relief and celebration, with street parties, singing and dancing taking place across the UK.

Residents and local community groups are encouraged to invite the Mayor to any commemorative events they may have planned to mark this historic anniversary, by sharing details in advance with the Mayor’s Office: [email protected].

Mayor of Islington, Cllr Anjna Khurana, said: “VE Day is a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience and unity shown by people during one of the darkest chapters in our history.

“As we mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe, I encourage everyone to take part in this shared moment of remembrance and celebration.

“I look forward to commemorating this historic moment with those who served, those who sacrificed, and those who rebuilt. I hope residents across the borough will join us.”

Further details on local VE Day events are available on the IslingtonLife blog and on the council’s social media channels in the coming week.