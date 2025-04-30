Invest Cyprus – British Council sign MoU to advance transnational education

Invest Cyprus (Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency) and the British Council have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the launch of a strategic partnership to strengthen UK–Cyprus Transnational Education and reinforce Cyprus’s position as a leading destination for international education, talent development, and investment.

In a press release, issued by the Invest Cyprus, it is noted that through this MoU, the British Council and Invest Cyprus reaffirm their shared vision to expand access to quality education, deepen bilateral cooperation, and unlock new pathways for academic innovation and economic growth.

The purpose of the MoU is to establish a structured framework for cooperation, enabling both organisations to combine their strengths in support of shared educational and economic objectives. The collaboration aims to establish clear engagement pathways between Cypriot and UK higher education institutions interested in forming Transnational Education partnerships, facilitate institutional collaborations, with the British Council leading on educational and regulatory support, and Invest Cyprus focusing on commercial aspects, such as legal frameworks, taxation, labour, and social security, promote Transnational Education opportunities to UK institutions, including coordinated delegation visits to Cyprus, to provide post-partnership support through the organisation of business networking events and discussion forums and to showcase Cyprus as a destination for international education, through joint communications, events, and regional education fairs.

Under the terms of the MoU, the British Council will take the lead on academic and regulatory matters, including content development, project delivery, and facilitating engagement at the institutional level. Invest Cyprus will complement this by providing programme consultation, engaging with relevant government stakeholders, and supporting the commercial aspects of partnerships — including business setup guidance, B2B engagement, and insights into the legal, tax, and operational landscape.

“This MoU represents a strategic commitment to aligning higher education with broader economic and industrial priorities of Cyprus. By fostering collaboration between higher education and investment bodies, this partnership aims to develop a skilled, adaptable talent pool that meets the evolving needs of key industries. For students, it expands access to career-relevant education and pathways into high-demand industries, while for investors, it reinforces Cyprus’s ability to deliver a well-prepared and diverse talent — a critical factor in attracting investments, driving business success, and fostering innovation” the press release notes.

The MoU was signed by Marios Tannousis, CEO of Invest Cyprus, on behalf of Invest Cyprus and Anastasia Andritsou, Country Director, British Council Greece and Cyprus, on behalf of the British Council.

“Through this collaboration, the British Council is proud to support Cyprus in providing students with access to world-class education and diverse career opportunities. By fostering strong partnerships that align educational pathways with industry needs, we are empowering and equipping students with the skills necessary to excel in a global workforce”, Andritsou said.

Tannousis stated that “this partnership represents a critical step in reinforcing our country’s strategic position as a hub for investment and innovation. By aligning educational initiatives with industry demands, we are ensuring that the talent pool remains competitive, competent, and capable of meeting the needs of global markets”.