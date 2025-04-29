Inspiring future leaders: Noel Park Primary’s Youth Council visits Haringey leadership

Haringey’s future shines bright as students from Noel Park Primary School took part in an insightful visit to Haringey Council’s offices.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, Cabinet Member Cllr Zena Brabazon, and Chief Executive Andy welcomed members of the school’s Youth Council, who arrived eager to ask questions about the climate emergency, their journey into local government, and the responsibilities they hold.

Beyond their curiosity, these young leaders showcased the initiatives they’ve organised at school – from recycling clothes to ensuring every classroom is equipped with a first aid kit, both proving to be well used.

Their dedication to positive change is evident and proves that Haringey is in safe hands with the next generation as they are ready to lead with intelligence, passion, and purpose.

The students also showcased their leadership skills, explaining how they carefully consider the voices of their classmates before making decisions.

Thank you, Noel Park’s Youth Council, for your enthusiasm and inspiring ideas – we look forward to seeing all the incredible things they achieve next!