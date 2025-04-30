Images released after sexual assault on train – London

Do you recognise this man?

Detectives investigating a sexual assault have released these images in connection.

At around 2.20pm on Sunday 23 March, onboard a train from Highbury and Islington to Hertford East a man sexually assaulted a woman.

The man followed her from the platform and chose to sit by her on the train.

While sat next to her, he asked her personal questions before sexually assaulting her.

Detectives believe the man in the images may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 382 of 23 March.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.