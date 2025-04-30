Human rights of Cypriots are indisputable, Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties stress

The human and political rights of every Cypriot, irrespective of ethnicity or other characteristics, are indisputable, leaders and representatives of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties participating in the regular bicommunal dialogue meetings in Ledra Palace Hotel have stressed.

The meetings, take place under the auspices of the Slovak Embassy in Nicosia.

According to the Joint Communique issued after their meeting, they expressed opinions on the topic proposed by the hosting party – Socialist Party of Cyprus (SPC): “Rights of Turkish Cypriots arising from The Constitution of the Republic of Cyprus as a fundamental element for a peaceful settlement to the Cyprus problem.”

The representatives of the political parties expressed their views, comments, and suggestions on the presented issue. They expressed the view that the human and political rights of every Cypriot, irrespective of ethnicity or other characteristics, are indisputable, the Joint Communique stresses.

In this respect, it adds, the political parties that have taken part in this discussion recognize the fact that the human rights of many Cypriots are being violated. In addition to necessary efforts that can promote justice under the current unacceptable status quo, the attainment of a viable solution to the Cyprus Problem could more effectively ensure the political and human rights of all Cypriots, they stress.

The next meeting of the leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties will take place on 16 May 2025 on the 36th anniversary of the establishment of the bicommunal dialogue facilitated by the Slovak diplomacy.

It is noted that an event hosted by the Embassy of the Slovak Republic will be held at the UNFICYP Memorial and the Tree of Peace in front of the Ledra Palace Hotel in the presence of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Rastislav Chovanec and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of UNFICYP, Colin Stewart.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.