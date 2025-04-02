How much would it cost to rebuild your business in the event of a fire, flood or other unexpected disaster?

Can you say with 100% confidence that you have accurately valued the cost of rebuilding your business should a disaster occur?

If a building or business has been undervalued, the cost can be detrimental. If there is any difference in the rebuild valuation figure and the actual cost of repairs, it is up to the owner to make up the shortfall.

Not just total rebuilds can leave you out of pocket. Even when a claim is made for damage to a property, say £100,000 worth – if the underwriter has been told a building is worth half its actual rebuild value, they will only be able to pay out half of the cost of the damage.

Insurance is often put on the bottom of the list as something that needs to be done but no one wants to spend time on doing. For many, it is simply a case of finding the cheapest and quickest way to cover the bare minimum within their business.

However, it is so vital that all businesses understand what underinsurance means for them. Put simply, underinsurance is the term to describe when a business has an insurance policy that is inadequate should a claim have to be made. In practical terms, this could mean different things:

· The company assets have been valued and insured at less than their true value

· The limit of indemnity is too low

· The maximum indemnity period is not long enough

· Something has changed within a business but the insurer has not been notified

· Newly-purchased expensive items (such as machinery or electronics) have not been added to the policy

Whatever the reason, underinsurance creates a huge threat to businesses. However you look at it, that’s a lot of businesses that could be losing out should they need to make a claim.

What are the most commonly underinsured commercial policies? The truth is that any commercial insurance policy can be underinsured, however certain areas are of greater concern than others.

Buildings: Business owners need to regularly reassess the value of the property and make the relevant adjustments to their policy. Without these constant tweaks, a business can end up being underinsured and ill prepared for even small losses.

Contents and equipment: Unless there is a comprehensive list of business property assets on a policy or an insurer is given an accurate valuation of those items, there will be errors in the insurance amounts for a business’s contents and equipment.

Business interruption: It is estimated that 40% of UK SME businesses lack adequate business interruption cover. The reason for this is largely due to insufficient indemnity periods. By working out a realistic indemnity period that gives your business enough time to recover after a loss.

Cyber-liability: According to government data, despite many of UK organisations having experienced a cyber-attack, just a few are properly covered with cyber-insurance. A data breach has the potential to cause huge losses for a business, having robust cyber cover is the only way a business can protect itself against that risk.

Make sure your business is not underinsured.

Call us today and we can find a package tailored to your business needs.