Housing for young people a Government priority, President Christodoulides affirms

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides affirmed on Wednesday that housing, especially for the youth, is a priority for his Cabinet.

Addressing the member of his Cabinet at the beginning of the meeting, the President referred to significant decisions that the Cabinet will take, including those related to improving the image, reputation, and credibility of the country.

“Today we are taking a step further with the decision on three bills for the establishment of a National Sanctions Implementation Unit that will strengthen the legislative framework for sanctions and restrictive measures, ensuring more effective implementation,” he stated.

The bills, he added, were prepared by a specialised overseas firm through a public tender process, marking yet another step towards addressing any phenomena of corruption and violation of legislation.

Regarding housing, he reiterated its priority and reminded that seven housing plans have been announced, which are being continuously evaluated.

“Today we are coming to amend some of the plans concerning urban incentives in the plans we have announced, incorporating more areas and reducing the required land area. In this way, we are increasing the eligible beneficiaries”, he said.

“I repeat, housing is a priority, especially for our youth”, he concluded.