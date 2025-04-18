House fire – Oakwood/Southgate

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled to a house fire on Lakenheath in Southgate.

Half of the roof and part of the first floor were alight.

One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used at the scene as a water tower to help fight the fire from above.

Control Officers received the first of 23 calls at 1523 and mobilised crews from Barnet, Edmonton, Tottenham and surrounding fire stations to the scene. The fire was under control by 1708.