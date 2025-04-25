Holy Thursday at St Demetrios, Edmonton

On Holy Thursday evening, 17th April 2025, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, accompanied by His Grace Bishop Raphael of Ilion, visited the Greek Orthodox Church of St Demetrios in Edmonton, where he presided at the solemn Service of the Passion of the Lord.

This deeply reverent service, marked by the reading of the Twelve Gospel passages, recounts the Lord’s betrayal, suffering, and crucifixion. The congregation stood in prayerful attention as the sacred narrative of the Passion unfolded — a profound moment at the heart of Holy Week.

At the conclusion of the service, Archbishop Nikitas offered words of reflection, drawing attention to the enduring mystery of the Cross and Christ’s boundless love for humanity. He offered encouragement to the faithful in their spiritual struggle and expressed gratitude for the devotion shown by the clergy and parishioners of St Demetrios.