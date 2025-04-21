Historic Nicosia Makarios Stadium to get €40 million redevelopment

Cyprus is planning a €40 million transformation of the historic but outdated Makarios stadium into a modern indoor sports complex, the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO) announced.

According to initial estimates, the investment will fund the conversion of the stadium into a contemporary indoor sports centre, with additional upgrades to surrounding infrastructure including the Lefkotheo sports hall and Eleftheria stadium.

The redevelopment plans include the possible construction of a new football pitch in the surrounding area and potentially accommodation facilities for athletes, sources told philenews.

The aim is for Nicosia to acquire another stadium and infrastructure that can be used by Cypriot teams and athletes for preparation, while simultaneously enhancing efforts to attract sports tourism, a source familiar with the project said.

Despite spending approximately €10 million on maintenance in recent years, the Makarios stadium could not be licensed due to structural inadequacy, severely limiting its prospects.

Although plans remain at the conceptual stage, the CSO’s approach signals a significant shift in culture, according to sports industry figures who told philenews that the era of “patching up” sports facilities has ended, with both the CSO and the government now committed to serious investments in sports.

Development is expected to progress by September when a comprehensive study outlining the project plan and budget requirements for state investment is due to be completed.