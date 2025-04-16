Help Michael Loui fight for his sight

Andrew Loui is reaching out to our community to ask for your support for his brother Andrew, who is fighting for his sight.

Every donation, no matter how big or small will make a huge difference.

Please read his story below:

My name is Andrew and I am reaching out to you with a heavy heart and a desperate hope for my brother, Michael. For his entire life, my brother has fought battles most of us could never imagine. At just 34 years old, he has already faced more than anyone should ever have to endure. But through it all, he has been a warrior – brave, strong, and full of heart. Now, my family and I are asking for your help in giving him the chance to keep fighting.

As a child, my brother was diagnosed with a rare aggressive cancer and given only a 12% chance of survival. He endured years of treatments, surgeries and painful procedures, fighting for his life every step of the way. The cancer stripped him of a normal life. Miraculously, he beat those odds and survived, then tried to rebuild his life, but health problems continued to haunt him. He battled one issue after another, but nothing could break his spirit.

Then came the most recent blow: a rare autoimmune disease called Birdshot Chorioretinopathy, which attacks his eyes and threatens to take away his vision completely. The disease is progressive, and without intervention, it will likely leave him blind. This has been a devastating turn of events, and it feels like he’s losing the ability to live fully.

But there is still hope. After extensive research and consultation with medical experts, we’ve found an opportunity for my brother to undergo a groundbreaking stem cell therapy in Colombia. This therapy has the potential to slow the progression of his disease and, in some cases, even restore some vision. It’s a chance for him to hold onto a part of his life that he treasures deeply – the ability to see.

However, the treatment is not covered by insurance, and the costs are overwhelming. We need to raise funds to make this therapy a reality for my brother. Every pound you contribute will go directly toward the cost of the stem cell procedure, travel and medical expenses, giving my brother the opportunity to fight back against this cruel disease.

Michael is a hero to me and our family. His resilience, courage and positive outlook in the face of so much suffering are nothing short of inspiring. He has always been the one to lift us up, and now it’s our turn to lift him. We believe in his strength, but we also know that he can’t do this alone.

Please help us give him the chance to live a life filled with light, love, and hope. No donation is too small, and every prayer and share of this campaign makes a difference. Together, we can give my brother the gift of sight and a chance to live a full, meaningful life.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support.

With love and gratitude,

Andrew Loui ‎

To make a donation, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/my-brothers-fight-for-sighthttp://www.gofundme.com/f/my-brothers-fight-for-sight

Birdshot Chorioretinopathy: An Overview

Birdshot Chorioretinopathy (BCR) is a rare, chronic inflammatory eye disease that affects the retina and choroid, which are critical layers of tissue at the back of the eye. It is considered an autoimmune condition, where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own eye tissues.

The disease is characterized by the appearance of distinctive “birdshot” spots on the retina, which look like birdshot pellets on a fundus examination (a test where a doctor examines the inside of the eye). These spots typically occur in the outer areas of the retina but can affect both eyes.

Symptoms of Birdshot Chorioretinopathy can include:

– Blurred vision

– Difficulty seeing in low light or at night (night blindness)

– Decreased colour vision

– Floaters (small spots or lines that float across your vision)

In most cases, it can lead to severe vision loss over time.

BCR is most commonly diagnosed in middle-aged adults, especially those of European descent, and is more prevalent in women. While the exact cause is unknown, genetics and environmental factors may play a role in triggering the condition.

Treatment often involves using immunosuppressive drugs or biologics to control inflammation and prevent further damage to the eye. Early detection and treatment are crucial for managing the condition and protecting vision.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms like those described above, it’s important to consult an eye specialist promptly. Early intervention can make a significant difference in the long-term health of the eyes.

If you’d like to track how Michael gets on, my family have made an Instagram and a Tiktok (@mikesfightforsight) which you are more than welcome to follow and engage with. This was made to spread awareness about the battles he’s faced in his life and we truly hope it can help other people who may be battling similar issues.