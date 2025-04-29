Haringey residents are reminded that a borough-wide Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) will come into effect for a three-year period from this Thursday (1 May 2025) onwards.

Having been implemented in response to residents’ calls for action, the PSPO will focus on engagement, advice and encouragement as part of the measured approach.

Replacing 11 previous PSPOs that relate to the control of alcohol and one regarding dog control, it was approved by the council’s Cabinet in December last year after a co-design process and extensive 19-week public consultation period.

Local councillors, the police and other stakeholders have all indicated in their consultation responses to these PSPOs and discussions around them that they believe an all-encompassing measure will help address lingering, problematic and recurring issues that are having a detrimental impact on the community, such as anti-social behaviour (ASB) and criminal activity.

Haringey Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Cllr Ajda Ovat, said:

The council will continue to use PSPOs in a fair and proportionate way to minimise the risk of harm to individuals and the wider community. “They are about public safety for all. PSPOs are one of the tools that the council can utilise to deal with nuisance or problems that are detrimental to the local community’s quality of life. They’re there – primarily – to act as a deterrent.

The council has made a number of alterations to this new PSPO from the initial draft proposal put forward during the four-and-a-half-month public consultation period in response to residents and stakeholders’ feedback.

Cllr Ovat added:

We actively co-designed and collaborated on the proposals for this new PSPO with residents and stakeholders by utilising an extensive engagement approach that was very much rooted in the principles of the Haringey Deal. We gathered a broad range of feedback and – based upon it – amended the prohibitions to better reflect our community’s needs. We listened, and responded, to the concerns of the community around crime and antisocial behaviour.

A PSPO sets out clear conditions for the use of specified public areas and enables authorised council and police officers to engage individuals and educate them about their behaviour and responsibilities.

The implementation and enforcement of the PSPO will be monitored by the council, with any identified disproportionality being addressed swiftly.

The enforcement of the PSPO also has an appeals process, which can be instigated by an individual or someone else on their behalf.

This PSPO will aim to improve safety and wellbeing for all residents, businesses and visitors by addressing ASB.

By reducing detrimental behaviours such as excessive drinking, dog fouling and cycling on the pavement in a dangerous and reckless manner, the PSPO can contribute to a better quality of life in public spaces.