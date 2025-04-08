Haringey Council crackdown on e-bikes

Significant investment in designated parking spaces is one of the measures being introduced to ensure the borough’s streets remain safe and accessible following pressure from the council.

At least 60 new, mandatory bays will be in place by the end of the year taking the total to 100 with the aim of having 300 in place by December 2026. Bays will be targeted at areas where problem parking persists.

Under current rules, e-bikes must be parked in a mandatory bay if the journey ends within 100 metres of one of them, or riders could face a fine.

At the same time, operators have more than 20 staff working throughout the day in Haringey to check and remove poorly parked bikes from streets as part of a bespoke improvement action plan for the borough.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport, said:

“There are well over 150,000 journeys a month by dockless e-bikes in Haringey, so it is clear they are becoming an ever-increasing and important mode of sustainable, active travel around the borough.

“We know the benefits this brings for our residents but having so many on our streets also comes at a price. Where improper parking of e-bikes on pavements occurs, it creates significant accessibility issues for pedestrians, disabled and older people, as well as those with buggies and pushchairs navigating local streets.

“We are listening to and responding to residents by ensuring there are dozens of new parking bays so that existing enforcement powers can be used to address the concerns raised about poor parking of e-bikes.

“Along with other councils, we have campaigned for more controls and the introduction of regulation, so are pleased that the government is bringing forward new legislation that we can use to ensure that these schemes work for the benefit of everybody.”

Find out more about the use and parking of dockless e-bikes on our dedicated web page.