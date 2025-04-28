Haringey Borough relegated on the last day, and Felixstowe take home advantage- whilst Grays, Stow, City, Hall and Wanderers are also victorious

The primary focus of our Pitching In Isthmian North afternoon was directed at nineteenth place, which was the place that Wroxham, Newmarket Town and Haringey Borough wanted to avoid!

Haringey Borough occupied that final relegation spot at kick off despite being eight matches unbeaten, their longest unbeaten run of the campaign. They had a difficult match in prospect as they travelled to take on fifth place Brightlingsea Regent, and news of Wroxham’s lead against Borough can’t have been nice for the travelling faithful to hear, but it would have been nicer than what they were soon to witness as Jake Clowsley put Regent ahead on eleven minutes. The equaliser arrived five minutes into added time, Zayshaun Asamoah with it, but there wasn’t enough time left to find a winner and Borough are relegated. We’ll miss them, particularly their noisy fans, who have remained noisy all season despite not being given too much to shout about.

Regent will travel to Felixstowe and Walton United in Tuesday’s Play Off Semi-Final.

Newmarket Town took a one point advantage to the seaside to face Concord Rangers, and had lost only one of six, whilst Rangers had seen their season crash to an end. The Beachboys had lost their previous five, and indeed seven of their last eight, and they lost a player on the half hour, Evernage Nyahunda dismissed. The ten men held out until seventeen minutes from time when Stan Leech scored for the Jockeys, but the hosts were quickly level, Steve Cawley with the equaliser. As it turned out, that was good enough for the Jockeys to stay up.

Wroxham started the day two points clear of Haringey Borough and one ahead of Newmarket Town in the fight to avoid the drop. The Yachtsmen had a difficult task, second place Bury Town making the trip and hoping to seal that second spot and the home play off advantage that came with it, but it was the hosts who made an early breakthrough, Shaun Taylor scoring on seven minutes. Joe White levelled for the visitors with twenty one minutes remaining, but that was how it ended- confirming survival for the Yachtsmen whilst seeing Bury drop to third. Bury welcome Waltham Abbey in Tuesday evening’s Play Off Semi-Final.