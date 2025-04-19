Haringey Borough blitz the Beachboys- and climb out of the bottom four

Haringey Borough had returned to winning ways last time out, ending a run of five draws- but needed another win as they travelled to Concord Rangers, and goodness they got one, turning on the style and trouncing the Beachboys. Matthew Young was the chief architect of their victory, scoring a hat trick on thirty six- from the spot- forty seven and fifty seven minutes, and the last of those made it four-nil, as Derek Asamoah had bisected his second and third with a goal four minutes into the second half.

Victory takes Borough out of the bottom four, but they have only a one point lead over Newmarket Town, who lost on Saturday to Tilbury.