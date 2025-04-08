Greece SuperLeague

Olympiakos may have lost at PAOK, but is now just one win away from clinching the Super League title, as AEK also lost at Panathinaikos on Sunday.

PAOK made it two out of two in the playoffs, forcing Olympiakos’ first league loss since late October with a 2-1 score.

The Thessaloniki giant led 2-0 from the 11th minute with goals from Giannis Konstantelias and Mady Camara. In the second half Giannis Michailidis scored an own goal and Camara was sent off, but PAOK held on to all three points.

Efficient Panathinaikos needed a handful of chances to beat wasteful AEK 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens and match its visitor’s points tally, rising to second at the table.

The Greens won this Athens derby courtesy of goals by Nemanja Maksimovic, Filip Djuricic and Alexander Jeremejeff, while Harold Moukoudi had equalized for AEK.

In the standings, Olympiakos remained on 63 points, Panathinaikos and AEK have 53, and PAOK rose to 52, with four games left to play.

In the 5-8 playoffs, Aris has moved closer to clinching the fifth spot with its 2-0 home win against OFI. The fifth place leads to next season’s UEFA Conference League unless OFI beats Olympiakos in the Greek Cup final. On Monday Atromitos entertains Asteras Tripolis.

In the playouts, Kallithea has taken a leap toward safety with its 2-0 win at bottom team Lamia, rising above Volos. The latter has now dropped in the relegation zone being unable to beat Panetolikos at home (0-0). Levadiakos now leads this mini-table with its 3-0 victory over Panserraikos in Livadia.

Meanwhile, 1988 Greek champion Larissa has earned its ticket back to the top flight after clinching promotion from the first group of Super League 2 on Sunday through its 2-1 road win over Kampaniakos Halastras. The other ticket to the Super League will go to one of Kalamata and Kifissia that lead the second group of the division.

