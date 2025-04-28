Greece Football

PAOK beat Panathinaikos on Sunday to return to the battle for the second spot of the Super League, as AEK lost again to champion Olympiakos, this time at home.

With two matches before the conclusion of the playoffs, the battle for the runner-up spot that leads to the Champions League qualifiers is heating up.

AEK suffered its fourth loss in as many games in the playoffs, as clinical Olympiakos won 2-0 at Nea Filadelfia. The hosts missed one chance after another, just as the Reds made the most of their chances, with Kristoffer Velde and Roman Yaremchuk.

AEK has therefore dropped to fourth and its fans showed their displeasure with their jeers and the early departure of the ultras from the stands.

PAOK came from behind to beat Panathinaikos 2-1 and move off the fourth place for the first time in this mini-league.

The Greens led from the 3rd minute with Tin Jedvaj, but the Thessaloniki team responded through goals by Giannis Michailidis and Mady Camara.

Olympiakos has 69 points, Panathinaikos follows with 56, PAOK moved up to 55 and AEK stayed on 53.

In the 5-8 playoffs on Saturday, Atromitos drew 1-1 with favorite Aris, and Asteras Tripolis won 2-0 at OFI Crete.

Last Wednesday the fourth round of play-out matches took place: Volos sank Lamia 3-1 away, Levadiakos downed host Athens Kallithea 3-0 and Panserraikos drew 1-1 with Panetolikos.

The fifth round will be on Monday, with Levadiakos greeting Lamia, Panetolikos hosting Athens Kallithea and Volos entertaining Panserraikos.

