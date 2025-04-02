Girl missing in River Thames named

An 11-year-old girl who entered the River Thames has been named as Kaliyah Coa.

Police were alerted at 13:23hrs on Monday, 31 March after Kaliyah, who had been playing during a school inset day, entered the water near Barge House Causeway, E16. Emergency service crews attended the scene within minutes and conducted a large-scale search in an effort to locate her.

A recovery mission is now underway to find Kaliyah along the Thames, with the Met leading an extensive examination of the area.

Chief Superintendent Dan Card, local policing commander for north east London, said:

“Our specialist officers are supporting Kaliyah’s family through this deeply upsetting time and our thoughts go out to all those impacted by what has happened.

“We are committed to finding Kaliyah and are working with partners to conduct a thorough search over a wide area – utilising drone technology and boats.

“I’d like to thank the members of public, our first responding officers, and colleagues from other emergency services, as they responded rapidly to carry out a large-scale search during a highly pressurised and distressing time.

“Equally we appreciate this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive. You will see extra officers in the area during the coming days – if you have any concerns then please speak to them.”

If anyone has any relevant information they wish to share, please contact 101, quoting 3699/31Mar. If it is an emergency, dial 999.

= The family have asked for privacy during this distressing time. A photo of Kaliyah will not be released at this time.