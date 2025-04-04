Giorgos Koumas re-elected to the FIFA Council

The President of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA), Giorgos Koumas, has been re-elected for the third consecutive year to the FIFA Council, as stated in a press release of the Association. Koumas, who was elected without a runner-up, meets “the strict eligibility criteria and FIFA requirements”, CFA says.

Koumas’ election was ratified yesterday (Thursday) by the UEFA Annual Congress in Belgrade. “It is an extremely honourable and strategic distinction for the CFA, for its President and for Cypriot football as a whole,” the Association notes.

“Cyprus’ continued presence in the highest institutions of world football enhances the country’s prestige and highlights its active participation in the most important decision-making centres of world football,” it is added.

It also notes that Giorgos Koumas, who has led CFA since 2018, was first elected to the FIFA Council in 2019, was re-elected in 2021 and was elected again this year.

“His re-election without being opposed by another candidate confirms the trust and recognition he enjoys at European and international level,” the CFA said.

The CFA also mentions that with his presence on the FIFA Council, Koumas also secures a seat on the UEFA Executive Committee, further strengthening Cyprus’ institutional role in European football.

“It is a great honour for me personally, for the CFA, for Cypriot football, but especially for our Cyprus”, Koumas said. “My re-election to the FIFA Council confirms the consistent work and responsible presence of Cyprus in international football events,” he continued. “We continue with dedication and consistency to further strengthen our country’s position and reputation in world football,” he underlined.