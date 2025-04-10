With the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, we are pleased to announce the Inaugural Future Leaders Gala on Saturday 3rd May 2025, 7pm to 1am, at the 5-star Royal Lancaster Hotel at Lancaster Gate, London (Royal Lancaster London – Luxury Hyde Park Hotel, Bayswater, W2).

This extraordinary black-tie gala aims to unite, inspire and connect dynamic young Hellenes, Philhellenes, and members of our Community.

The evening will commence with a welcome drinks’ reception, followed by a 3-course dinner paired with wine, silent auction, live music by the well-known singers Ageliki Darra and Kara Marni and a DJ.

For tickets: shop.thyateira.org.uk/product/future-leaders-gala-ticket/