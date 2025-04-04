Further three Family hubs launched in Enfield

These hubs offer vital services and support to families including early years help, parenting advice, and more.

This week’s launch event at Eldon Family Hub in Lower Edmonton, celebrated its transformation into a new Family Hub along with the two further hubs in Carterhatch and De Bohun.

They will join the already established Ponders End and Craig Park Youth and Family Hubs. This marks an important milestone in the borough’s commitment to children and young people.

Family Hubs provide a ‘one-stop shop’ for children, young people and families, bringing together a wide range of support services – including midwifery, health visiting, mental health advice, infant feeding, family help, and early language support alongside adolescent youth support in nominated Hubs at Craig Park and Ponders End.

Family Hub Navigators and Outreach Workers help families to access the right support they need.

Speaking after the launch, Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “We’re committed to supporting families and young people across the borough.

“Our dedicated teams have helped us achieve a network of five family Hubs across the borough. These hubs are more than just buildings – they are safe, welcoming spaces where families can access the support they need at the right time.

“I’m proud of the joint work we do with our partners and communities to achieve these services, ensuring we reach those who need us most.

“This new hub model ensures families benefit from a consistent, coordinated offer that is accessible, inclusive, and designed around their needs.”

Enfield is one of 75 local authorities selected for the Department for Education’s Family Hubs and Start for Life programme, receiving more than £4.3 million in funding since 2022 with further £1.5 million secured for 2025/26.

The programme’s impact has already been felt, with thousands of families accessing services across the hubs and 93% of parents reporting a positive impact on their wellbeing and parenting.

Families can find out about the support available from Family Hubs here.