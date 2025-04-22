Full list of 78 London schools chosen for free breakfast clubs

Schools across London are launching free breakfast clubs this week, part of a nationwide trial aimed at giving working parents a break and children a better start to their day.

From Tuesday, 750 schools across England — including more than 70 in London — will begin offering the scheme in a trial set to run until July, ahead of an expected national rollout pledged in Labour’s election manifesto.

The breakfast clubs will provide early morning childcare and a nutritious start to the day, saving parents up to £450 a year if their child attends daily, it is claimed.

Participating London schools span the capital, from John Perry Primary in Barking and Dagenham to Millbank Gardens Primary Academy in Westminster. Other boroughs taking part include Lambeth, Southwark, Hackney, Lewisham, and Haringey.

Here’s the list of London schools from the scheme:

John Perry Primary School – Barking and Dagenham

Robert Clack School – Barking and Dagenham

Monteagle Primary School – Barking and Dagenham

Richard Alibon Primary School – Barking and Dagenham

William Ford CofE Junior School – Barking and Dagenham

Claremont Primary School – Barnet

Ashmole Primary School – Barnet

Tudor Primary School – Barnet

Jubilee Primary School – Bexley

Willow Bank Primary School – Bexley

St Margaret Clitherow RC Primary School – Brent

Preston Park Primary School – Brent

Donnington Primary School – Brent

The Kilburn Park School Foundation – Brent

St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School – Brent

Oasis Academy Ryelands – Croydon

Acton Gardens Primary School – Ealing

Downe Manor Primary School – Ealing

Wolf Fields Primary School – Ealing

Three Bridges Primary School – Ealing

Carterhatch Infant School – Enfield

St Matthew’s CofE Primary School – Enfield

Fossdene Primary School – Greenwich

Saint Mary Magdalene CE All Through School – Greenwich

St Peter’s Catholic Primary School – Greenwich

Nightingale Primary School – Hackney

Harrington Hill Primary School – Hackney

Mandeville Primary School – Hackney

Thomas Fairchild Community School – Hackney

St John and St James CofE Primary School – Hackney

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School – Haringey

Earlham Primary School – Haringey

St Mary’s Priory RC Infant School – Haringey

The Welldon Park Academy – Harrow

Weald Rise Primary School – Harrow

Glebe Primary School – Harrow

Drapers’ Pyrgo Priory School – Havering

St Matthew’s CofE Primary School – Hillingdon

Marlborough Primary School – Hounslow

Cavendish Primary School – Hounslow

Laycock Primary School – Islington

Vittoria Primary School – Islington

Colville Primary School – Kensington and Chelsea

Marlborough Primary School – Kensington and Chelsea

Ashburnham Community School – Kensington and Chelsea

St Luke’s CofE Primary School – Lambeth

Van Gogh Primary – Lambeth

Henry Fawcett Primary School – Lambeth

Immanuel and St Andrew CofE Primary School – Lambeth

St Helen’s Catholic Primary School – Lambeth

Deptford Park Primary School – Lewisham

Downderry Primary School – Lewisham

Elfrida Primary School – Lewisham

Forster Park Primary School – Lewisham

Grinling Gibbons Primary School – Lewisham

Lucas Vale Primary School – Lewisham

Rangefield Primary School – Lewisham

John Ball Primary School – Lewisham

Brent Knoll School – Lewisham

St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School – Merton

Hallsville Primary School – Newham

Scott Wilkie Primary School – Newham

Portway Primary School – Newham

Bobby Moore Academy – Newham

Nelson Primary School – Richmond upon Thames

The Belham Primary School – Southwark

Crawford Primary School – Southwark

Cheam Park Farm Primary Academy – Sutton

Cheam Fields Primary Academy – Sutton

Brookfield Primary Academy – Sutton

Cheam Common Infants’ Academy – Sutton

Cheam Common Junior Academy – Sutton

Chisenhale Primary School – Tower Hamlets

Salisbury Manor Primary School – Waltham Forest

Edinburgh Primary School – Waltham Forest

Lime Academy Hornbeam – Waltham Forest

The Alton School – Wandsworth

Millbank Gardens Primary Academy – Westminster

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are at the heart of our Plan for Change, making working parents’ lives easier and more affordable, while breaking down barriers to opportunity for every child.”