Full list of 78 London schools chosen for free breakfast clubs
Schools across London are launching free breakfast clubs this week, part of a nationwide trial aimed at giving working parents a break and children a better start to their day.
From Tuesday, 750 schools across England — including more than 70 in London — will begin offering the scheme in a trial set to run until July, ahead of an expected national rollout pledged in Labour’s election manifesto.
The breakfast clubs will provide early morning childcare and a nutritious start to the day, saving parents up to £450 a year if their child attends daily, it is claimed.
Participating London schools span the capital, from John Perry Primary in Barking and Dagenham to Millbank Gardens Primary Academy in Westminster. Other boroughs taking part include Lambeth, Southwark, Hackney, Lewisham, and Haringey.
Here’s the list of London schools from the scheme:
John Perry Primary School – Barking and Dagenham
Robert Clack School – Barking and Dagenham
Monteagle Primary School – Barking and Dagenham
Richard Alibon Primary School – Barking and Dagenham
William Ford CofE Junior School – Barking and Dagenham
Claremont Primary School – Barnet
Ashmole Primary School – Barnet
Tudor Primary School – Barnet
Jubilee Primary School – Bexley
Willow Bank Primary School – Bexley
St Margaret Clitherow RC Primary School – Brent
Preston Park Primary School – Brent
Donnington Primary School – Brent
The Kilburn Park School Foundation – Brent
St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School – Brent
Oasis Academy Ryelands – Croydon
Acton Gardens Primary School – Ealing
Downe Manor Primary School – Ealing
Wolf Fields Primary School – Ealing
Three Bridges Primary School – Ealing
Carterhatch Infant School – Enfield
St Matthew’s CofE Primary School – Enfield
Fossdene Primary School – Greenwich
Saint Mary Magdalene CE All Through School – Greenwich
St Peter’s Catholic Primary School – Greenwich
Nightingale Primary School – Hackney
Harrington Hill Primary School – Hackney
Mandeville Primary School – Hackney
Thomas Fairchild Community School – Hackney
St John and St James CofE Primary School – Hackney
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School – Haringey
Earlham Primary School – Haringey
St Mary’s Priory RC Infant School – Haringey
The Welldon Park Academy – Harrow
Weald Rise Primary School – Harrow
Glebe Primary School – Harrow
Drapers’ Pyrgo Priory School – Havering
St Matthew’s CofE Primary School – Hillingdon
Marlborough Primary School – Hounslow
Cavendish Primary School – Hounslow
Laycock Primary School – Islington
Vittoria Primary School – Islington
Colville Primary School – Kensington and Chelsea
Marlborough Primary School – Kensington and Chelsea
Ashburnham Community School – Kensington and Chelsea
St Luke’s CofE Primary School – Lambeth
Van Gogh Primary – Lambeth
Henry Fawcett Primary School – Lambeth
Immanuel and St Andrew CofE Primary School – Lambeth
St Helen’s Catholic Primary School – Lambeth
Deptford Park Primary School – Lewisham
Downderry Primary School – Lewisham
Elfrida Primary School – Lewisham
Forster Park Primary School – Lewisham
Grinling Gibbons Primary School – Lewisham
Lucas Vale Primary School – Lewisham
Rangefield Primary School – Lewisham
John Ball Primary School – Lewisham
Brent Knoll School – Lewisham
St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School – Merton
Hallsville Primary School – Newham
Scott Wilkie Primary School – Newham
Portway Primary School – Newham
Bobby Moore Academy – Newham
Nelson Primary School – Richmond upon Thames
The Belham Primary School – Southwark
Crawford Primary School – Southwark
Cheam Park Farm Primary Academy – Sutton
Cheam Fields Primary Academy – Sutton
Brookfield Primary Academy – Sutton
Cheam Common Infants’ Academy – Sutton
Cheam Common Junior Academy – Sutton
Chisenhale Primary School – Tower Hamlets
Salisbury Manor Primary School – Waltham Forest
Edinburgh Primary School – Waltham Forest
Lime Academy Hornbeam – Waltham Forest
The Alton School – Wandsworth
Millbank Gardens Primary Academy – Westminster
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are at the heart of our Plan for Change, making working parents’ lives easier and more affordable, while breaking down barriers to opportunity for every child.”
Leave a Reply