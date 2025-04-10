Fresh appeal launched to identify man who died 25 years ago – Southend-on-Sea

British Transport Police have launched a fresh appeal to identify a man who was found dead near Southend city centre nearly 25 years ago.

On Tuesday 14 November 2000, a man who is believed to have been homeless was seen wandering around Southend.

He was seen walking along the platform at Southend East railway station in the direction of Southand Central.

The following morning, on Wednesday 15 November, the man was found dead at around 7.30am near to Southend East railway station.

The man was known to frequent the town centre and is described as about 65 years old and 176cm tall of average build with a thick grey beard and a receding afro.

He was wearing a green jacket and brown trousers, a leather belt with a gold buckle, and a pair of white Tommy Hilfiger trainers.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2300033045.

More information alongside a link to submit information can be found on the MIPP portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/9301020124B02-PO3

DC Saunders said: “The circumstances here are truly tragic – a man dying alone with no apparent family or friends aware of their whereabouts and, after all this time, still in the dark about their death. Despite significant enquiries at the time and since, this man’s identity remains unconfirmed and their next of kin uninformed.

“We’ll be conducting further enquiries in Southend-on-Sea over the coming days so that we can give someone somewhere who has spent far too long without answers some much needed closure.”