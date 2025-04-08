Free digital mental wellbeing support available for adults, parents and carers

Qwell is now available in Enfield to provide free, personalised and anonymous digital mental health support for adults, including parents and carers aged 18 and over.

The platform provides 24/7 access to mental wellbeing resources. This allows the users to explore various services that meet their needs and preferences. This includes counselling sessions where they can talk anonymously through a live chat with a qualified mental health professional – whether it’s parental mental health support or issues that may be impacting their overall wellbeing. These one-to-one text based chat sessions that are available from midday to 10pm on weekdays and from 6pm to 10pm on the weekend.

Running alongside is a fully safeguarded and pre-moderated Qwell community of peer support such as support forums, a self-help toolkit to track mood, and more.

The Cabinet Member for Children’s Service, Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, said: “We want residents in our borough to have 24/7 access to mental health services without any delays. This is why we partnered with Qwell to provide a free and confidential platform for adults, new or expecting parents and carers to take care of their wellbeing.”

There are no criteria or eligibility thresholds to meet to access the platform, and a referral is not needed to join. Once registration is complete, the platform will instantly be available for use and support.

Dr Lynne Green, Chief Clinical Officer at Kooth, added: “We’re delighted that Qwell has been selected by Enfield Council as part of the Start for Life offer. Awareness of the importance of seeking help for mental health may be at an all time high, but it would be fair to say that often adults find it difficult to ask for the help they need. Qwell ensures that people across Enfield will have access to anonymous, safe and effective mental health care and support around the clock and at their fingertips.. No matter how big or small the issue, our team of experienced practitioners and professional counsellors are here to help.”

Qwell has been commissioned as part of Enfield’s Council’s Start for Life offer, funded by the Department of Education.

Enfield Council is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Enfield residents by ensuring mental health support is readily accessible.

For further information and to access the service, click here. Complete a short registration process and enter a postcode to sign up.

Qwell is not a crisis support service. If you need urgent help dial 999.