Four-year extension for flagship sustainability fund in Haringey

Last night (22 April 2025), Cabinet also agreed to increase the annual pot for the Haringey Community Carbon Fund to £100,000 per year to help residents tackle the escalating threat of climate change.

The major sustainability fund has already supported 36 projects across the borough over four years, including retrofitting buildings, energy efficiency measures, renewable energy generation, circular economy initiatives and climate awareness programmes.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport, said:

The Haringey Community Carbon Fund embodies what we can achieve when we truly empower our communities. The impressive array of projects that have flourished over the first four years is testament to the remarkable spirit of innovation and collaboration they represent. As we look toward the next four years of this programme, I’m delighted that we’ll be building on these successes by increasing the annual funding pot to £100,000. The proposed enhancements directly respond to community feedback, making the fund more accessible and impactful.

The allocation for the Haringey Community Carbon Fund comes from the council’s £2.23m Carbon Offset Fund, made up of payments through Section 106 agreements when developers prove they cannot meet the necessary net zero standards on site.

Following a community feedback exercise the council has adapted its process. Proposed enhancements to next year’s programme include shifting application deadlines away from the busy holiday period, enabling more groups to develop proposals. The council has also introduced Carbon Literacy Training being offered to all projects, increased funding for cultural projects that will support the London Borough of Culture (2027), and a stronger focus on high-impact carbon reduction projects to maximise environmental benefits.

The fund exemplifies the Haringey Deal in action – sharing power with the borough’s communities and creating genuine opportunities for residents to shape the council’s climate response.