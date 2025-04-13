Foreign Ministry official in London continues Cyprus-UK Strategic Dialogue

The Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Thessalia Salina Shambos, was in London on Thursday and Friday and “held a series of meetings in the context of the continuation of the Cyprus–United Kingdom Strategic Dialogue, which took place in December 2024, following the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Constantinos Kombos, and his British counterpart, Mr. David Lammy” according to a statement issued by the Cyprus High Commission in London.

During her visit, Shambos engaged in an extensive political dialogue with her British counterpart, Dr. Christian Turner, Director General for Geopolitics and Political Director at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Shambos also held separate meetings with senior officials from the British Foreign Office. According to the High Commission’s statement, these meetings focused on “current geopolitical issues of mutual interest. The discussions were part of the broader framework of strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views, ahead of the Republic of Cyprus assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026.”

“The presence of the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in London reaffirms the Republic of Cyprus’ commitment to deepening relations with the United Kingdom and maintaining open channels of strategic cooperation in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment,” the Cyprus High Commission’ statement concluded.