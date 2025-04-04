Flat conversion fire – Kensington

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a mid-terraced house converted into flats on Lexham Gardens in Kensington.

Part of a four roomed flat on the fifth floor was alight. One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used at the scene as a water tower to help fight the fire from above. Two people were treated on scene by the London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

Control Officers took the first of four calls at 1231 and mobilised crews from Fulham, Wandsworth, Paddington and surrounding fire stations to the scene. Crews had the fire under control by 1421.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade’s Fire Investigation Team.