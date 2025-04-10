Wednesday 16th April 2025

Premier League

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace kick off 19:30 Sky Sports

UEFA Champions League

Quarter-finals

First Leg

Inter Milan v Bayern Munich 20:00 TNT Sports

Real Madrid v Arsenal 20:00 TNT Sports

Thursday 17th April 2025

UEFA Europa League

Quarter-finals

First Leg

Athletic Club v Rangers 20:00 TNT Sports

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 TNT Sports

Lazio v Bodø / Glimt 20:00 TNT Sports

Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais 20:00 TNT Sports

UEFA Conference League

Quarter-finals First Leg

Fiorentina v Celje 17:45 TNT Sports

Jagiellonia Białystok v Real Betis 17:45 TNT Sports

Chelsea v Legia Warszawa 20:00 TNT Sports

Rapid Vienna v Djurgården 20:00 TNT Sports

Friday 18th April 2025

Vanarama National League

Barnet v Ebbsfleet 17,30

Saturday 19th April 2025

Premier League

Brentford v Brighton 15:00

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth 15:00

Everton v Manchester City 15:00

West Ham United v Southampton 15:00

Aston Villa v Newcastle 17:30 Sky Sports

Isthmian League North

Concorde v Haringey Borough 15.00

Sunday 20th April 2025

Premier League

Fulham v Chelsea 14:00

Ipswich Town versus Arsenal 14:00

Manchester United v Wolves 14:00

Leicester City v Liverpool 16:30 Sky Sports

Monday 21st April 2025

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest 20:00 Sky Sports

Vanarama National League

Sutton United v Barnet 19.30

Isthmian League North

Haringey Borough v Walthamstow 15.00

Tuesday 22nd April 2025

Premier League

Manchester City v Aston Villa 20:00 Sky Sports

Cyprus Football

Championship Group

Pafos v Apollon

AEK Larnaca v Omonia Nicosia

APOEL v Aris Limassol

Wednesday 23rd April 2025

Premier League

Arsenal v Crystal Palace 20:00 Sky Sports

Greece SuperLeague

Relegation Group

Lamia v Volos NFC

Panserraikos v Panaitolikos

Athens Kallithea v Levadiakos