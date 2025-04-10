Fixtures
Wednesday 16th April 2025
Premier League
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace kick off 19:30 Sky Sports
UEFA Champions League
Quarter-finals
First Leg
Inter Milan v Bayern Munich 20:00 TNT Sports
Real Madrid v Arsenal 20:00 TNT Sports
Thursday 17th April 2025
UEFA Europa League
Quarter-finals
First Leg
Athletic Club v Rangers 20:00 TNT Sports
Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 TNT Sports
Lazio v Bodø / Glimt 20:00 TNT Sports
Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais 20:00 TNT Sports
UEFA Conference League
Quarter-finals First Leg
Fiorentina v Celje 17:45 TNT Sports
Jagiellonia Białystok v Real Betis 17:45 TNT Sports
Chelsea v Legia Warszawa 20:00 TNT Sports
Rapid Vienna v Djurgården 20:00 TNT Sports
Friday 18th April 2025
Vanarama National League
Barnet v Ebbsfleet 17,30
Saturday 19th April 2025
Premier League
Brentford v Brighton 15:00
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth 15:00
Everton v Manchester City 15:00
West Ham United v Southampton 15:00
Aston Villa v Newcastle 17:30 Sky Sports
Isthmian League North
Concorde v Haringey Borough 15.00
Sunday 20th April 2025
Premier League
Fulham v Chelsea 14:00
Ipswich Town versus Arsenal 14:00
Manchester United v Wolves 14:00
Leicester City v Liverpool 16:30 Sky Sports
Monday 21st April 2025
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest 20:00 Sky Sports
Vanarama National League
Sutton United v Barnet 19.30
Isthmian League North
Haringey Borough v Walthamstow 15.00
Tuesday 22nd April 2025
Premier League
Manchester City v Aston Villa 20:00 Sky Sports
Cyprus Football
Championship Group
Pafos v Apollon
AEK Larnaca v Omonia Nicosia
APOEL v Aris Limassol
Wednesday 23rd April 2025
Premier League
Arsenal v Crystal Palace 20:00 Sky Sports
Greece SuperLeague
Relegation Group
Lamia v Volos NFC
Panserraikos v Panaitolikos
Athens Kallithea v Levadiakos
