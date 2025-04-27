⁰The Fish Festival taking place each year in Polis Chrysochous, in Paphos district, is an important event for the region, boosts the local economy and u 75th 9 the 10th Fish Festival.

He added that the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works actively supports such initiatives as they are linked to their broader objective of strengthening regional municipalities and balanced development.

He said that “with the infrastructure projects we are implementing all over Cyprus, we are expanding accessibility, enhancing connectivity and investing in a cleaner and more sustainable future”.

Vafeades added that the event highlights the marine wealth of the country and the tradition of Cypriot fisheries. He also expressed his congratulations to the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous and all those who worked for the success of the festival.

Among others, during the festival, fishermen demonstrated the art of fishing, while officials of the Fisheries Department informed the public about various fishing issues.