Firefighters are issuing smoking safety advice following a fire at a flat on Granville Road in #WoodGreen.

Flat fire – Wood Green

05/04/2025 17:32 Haringey House or flat fire

Firefighters are issuing smoking safety advice following a fire at a flat on Granville Road in Wood Green.

Half of a ground floor flat and the whole of a lean-to were destroyed by fire in a terraced house converted into flats. Part of a flat on the first floor and part of the roof were also damaged by fire. The external doors, fascia and windows of adjacent flats on the ground floor and the first floor were completely destroyed by the blaze.

Seven children and four adults were led to safety by the Met police.

One of the Brigade’s turntable ladders was used as an observation tower.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If you smoke it is vitally important you stub it right out, preferably in an ashtray.

“Always ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it. If you don’t, you risk causing a fire.

“Firefighters recommend that you have a look at our online Home Fire Safety Checker to make sure there are no hidden hazards in your home.

“The online tool will ask you a series of questions that will help us work out the level of risk in your home, or the home of someone you care for. It only takes a few minutes to get tailored advice to keep yourself and loved ones safe from fire.”

Smoking safety top tips

It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.

Never smoke in bed, and avoid smoking on armchairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.

Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly.

The Brigade’s 999 Control officers were first called at 1732 and deployed fire crews from Hornsey, Northolt, Southgate and Tottenham fire stations. The incident was over by 1917