Film Reviews

SINNERS in IMAX

Writer/director Ryan Coogler first came to international prominence with the brilliant FRUITVALE STATION back in 2013 and since then he has hit the big time with BLACK PANTHER and CREED. He demonstrates his skill once again with this superior horror which is sharply edited, is visually stunning and builds up to a thrilling finale.

The action is set in the 1930’s in the Southern United States and follows the story of twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan), who leave their troubles behind and return to their hometown hoping to make a fresh start, but instead they are confronted by evil…

Coogler is a great visionary director and brings to the screen one of the cinematic events of the year perfectly complemented by a pulsating soundtrack. The cast is terrific – Jordan is a strong presence as ever, but it is newcomer Miles Caton that provides the heart and soul of the story, and the less one knows about the plot the better.

See this stylish supernatural thriller on the biggest screen possible.

APRIL



The remarkable Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili follows her multi award-winning debut BEGINNING with another compelling piece of filmmaking, again with the amazing Ia Sukhitashvili in the leading role. This time she plays Nina, an obstetrician at a maternity hospital in Eastern Georgia, who, following a tragedy in the delivery room, finds herself accused of neglect. Nina’s job is on the line especially when her secret job as an abortionist in village homes is threatened to be exposed…

Kulumbegashvili’s magnetic film demands attention from its very first sequence and doesn’t let go until the final credits. It is superbly photographed and is perfectly complimented by great use of sound and with a spellbinding lead performance from Sukhitashvili. Unmissable!

TREADING WATER



This intense drama marks the remarkable debut of writer/director Gino Evans, who sets the action of his powerful film in Manchester. He tells the story of Danny (Joe Gill), a mentally fragile young man who, after he gets released from prison, he finds it difficult to adjust. He gets help with housing and mental health issues, but he still has visions of extreme violence. He tries to control his urges and then one day he accidentally meets Laura (Becky Bowe) his first love from school…

The premise may sound familiar, but Evans approaches his subject with originality and imagination and injects just the right touch of realism and intensity which makes it compelling. The acting is of the highest order – Gill is terrific as the volatile protagonist and so is Bowe as the free-spirited Laura trapped in a dangerous predicament. A must-see!

JULIE KEEPS QUIET



An impressive directorial debut from Leonardo van Dijl, who sets the action of his award-winning psychological drama at an elite tennis academy in Belgium. Julie (Tessa Van den Broeck) is a dedicated high school tennis prodigy, who takes her training very seriously until her head coach is suspended following the suicide of one of the players.

This superbly made film follows Julie’s journey while she struggles to make sense of her feelings and her own experiences with her coach. A powerful and sensitive film about a young woman’s dilemma during a major crisis from a promising fresh talent!

AN ARMY OF WOMEN



Julie Lunde Lillesaeter’s powerful documentary follows a group of women in Austin Texas as they continue to struggle in order to make their voices heard after many rape cases are dismissed by the Austing police. The Amy, Marina and Hanna’s campaign continues to reach deaf ears for more than ten years and the biggest irony is that District Attorney Margaret Moore is the one that manipulates the law against these women and that the only case that reaches the courts is that of an abused male victim. But thankfully these three rape victims join forces with twelve other women, and there is a ray of hope in their campaign when the dreaded Moore is back for re-election and needs people’s vote.

A truly inspirational film worth celebrating.

THE UGLY STEPSISTER



Here is yet another variation on the fairy tale of Cinderella – one of the most filmed stories in the history of cinema. As the title suggests writer/director Emilie Blichfeldt focuses on Elvira (Lea Myren), Cinderella’s ugly stepsister determined to win the handsome prince’s heart at all costs, even though she has strong opposition from the beautiful Agnes (Thea Sofie Loch Naes). She is prepared to go to extreme lengths to make herself beautiful but the more she tries the more grotesque she becomes…

This is an extremely dark and deeply horrific version of events superbly performed by Myren and assuredly directed by Blichfeldt.

GRANT THEFT HAMLET



This bizarre documentary marks the debut of writer/director Pinny Grylls, who tells the story of two theatre actors during the pandemic. And since there is no work, they get inspired to mount a full production of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” inside the world of Grant Theft Auto shot entirely in game.

It is an ambitious film with many enjoyable and imaginative moments that will give much pleasure to many video game fanatics. However, personally I found it repetitive and difficult to get into this ultra-violent world. (MUBI)

