Film Reviews

THE PENGUIN LESSONS

Peter Cattaneo, the director of THE FULL MONTY, brings to the screen another engaging film which draws a fine line between comedy and drama. It is inspired by true events and takes place in 1976, Argentina at the time when the country is on the verge of sinking into brutal military dictatorship. Tom Michell (Steve Coogan) is a detached English teacher, who arrives in the country unaware of its political turmoil which is about to burst at the seams at any moment. However, his approach and attitude to life and towards those close to him changes almost overnight after he rescues a penguin from certain death…

Coogan is well cast as the distanced Englishman incapable of showing any real emotions until he is forced to learn a lesson or two adopt from his adopted penguin. The dialogue feels stilted and stagey particularly in the early scenes but once the penguin arrives on the scene the whole story begins to grow on you.

ADOLESCENCE



Director Philip Barantini and leading actor Stephen Graham had a huge hit on their hands with BOILING POINT a couple of years ago – a terrific film shot in one long take. The success of the film led to a television series with the same title and now these two talented artists are reunited for the television event of the year created by Graham and Jack Thorne. The life of a family is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl from his school…

Barantini shoots the entire four-part series in long takes that seamlessly appear to be one shot and that makes it even more compelling and urgent. Graham is as strong and reliable as ever as Jamie’s agonised father and so is Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, but it is young Cooper that gives the performance of a lifetime.

The series is a must, particularly episode 3 when Jamie is confronted by Erin Doherty’s Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to the case. Unmissable! (Netflix)

CRISIS IN SIX SCENES



Comedy of anxiety is the speciality of Woody Allen, and a television series is certainly a first for the veteran director of ANNIE HALL, HANNAH AND HER SISTERS and THE PURPLE ROSE OF CAIRO. He sets the action during the sixties at the time when America is overshadowed by the Vietnam War.

Sydney (Woody Allen) and Kay (Elaine May) are a middle-class couple living a comfortable life – he is a writer and a natural born worrier while Kay is a psychologist trying to solve other people’s marital problems. One day their daily routine is disturbed when the activist student Lennie (Miley Cyrus) turns up on their doorstep…

There are many delights, but this is certainly not vintage Allen. His long takes expose the uncertainty of some of his actors with their lines – even he appears to be making up the shaky dialogue as he goes along. The first few episodes are slow but thankfully it reaches to a satisfying conclusion. (Prime Video)

TRENQUE LAUQUEN PARTS 1 & 2



This intriguing mystery drama is assuredly directed by Laura Citarella and strongly performed by Laura Paredes, who co-wrote the screenplay with Citarella. It is an ambitious, demanding project, which was released in cinemas in two parts.

It follows the story of Laura (Paredes), an enigmatic botanist whose mysterious disappearance forces two men to go out on a journey searching for her. They are both baffled by her sudden disappearance and in their determination to solve the puzzle their investigation leads them to the city of Trenque Lauquen near Buenos Aires in Argentina…

Citarella’s engaging film plays with time with many scenes out of order which highlight Laura’s inner thoughts and anxieties particularly after the supernatural incident by the lake. It requires patience but it pays dividends. (MUBI)

