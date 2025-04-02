Film Reviews

FILM OF THE WEEK

RESTLESS



This brilliantly constructed psychological thriller from the talented Jed Hart boasts a remarkable performance by Lyndsey Marshal. She plays Nicky, a dedicated care home worker who recently lost her beloved mother and to make matters worse, nasty new neighbours move next door into her late mother’s council house. At first Nicky believes that the loud music and endless house warming parties would soon come to an end, but in vain – they get worse, lasting all night long and keeping Nicky awake and in desperate need for some peace. When Nicky manages to pluck enough courage and asks kindly her new neighbour Dean (Aston McAuley) to turn the music down, things begin to turn even nastier…

It is a deceptively simple premise but with a complex and multi-layered screenplay. It opens with a nail biting climactic sequence before the action moves back a few days earlier at the time when Nicky leads a peaceful life both at work and at home. It eloquently establishes her kind character and generous demeanour before her nightmare begins.

Jed Hart makes an impressive directorial film debut in one of the best British movies I have seen for a long time. He tells a nail-biting story with clever twists and turns that everyone in the whole universe will be able to identify with.

See it before you decide to make a complaint to your noisy neighbours!

FOUR MOTHERS



Darren Thornton’s hugely enjoyable comedy follows the story of Edward (James McArdle), a struggling writer, who finds himself not only looking after his own mother, but also taking care of three other eccentric women during one very long weekend.

It is adapted from the charming Italian film MID-AUGUST LUNCH and is co-written by Darren along with his brother Colin Thornton, inspired by their own experiences with their own mother. Thornton draws a fine balance between comedy and drama and the end result is an equally funny as well as touching film with engaging performances.

McArdle is very effective as the struggling writer and so are the classy ladies Fionnula Flanagan, Dearbhla Molloy, Paddy Glynn and Stella McCluster, as the eponymous heroines. Catch it if you can!

SEBASTIAN



Mikko Mäkelä’s highly erotic drama follows the story of Max (Ruaridh Mollica), an aspiring young writer who embarks on a sexual odyssey as a gay escort while researching for his debut novel. Mollica is excellent as the young protagonist who adopts the name SEBASTIAN as his alter ego. The sex scenes with mainly older clients are very explicit and always with the right touch of danger.

Mäkelä directs with style and honesty and draws natural performances from his cast, particularly from Mollica, as well as Jonathan Hyde as one of Sebastian’s clients, a lonely man still grieving for the loss of his long-time companion.

It is a daring film about solitude, identity and much more!

THE GORGE



This stylish and slickly directed adventure from Scott Derrickson, well known from DOCTOR STRANGE and THE BLACK PHONE, is set on a highly classified gorge where two expert operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are assigned to guard its opposite towers from a mysterious enemy. Even though they are far away from each other, they manage to form a strong bond and are eventually forced to join forces once the evil entity begins to show its ugly face…

The plot may be a bit silly and farfetched but it is worth seeing just for the striking presence of Teller and Taylor-Joy, who share a tremendous chemistry as the svelte and acrobatically trained protagonists. (Apple TV+)

NO GOOD DEED



A strong premise for this eight-part television series but with a disappointing execution.

This dark comedy follows the story of three families competing to buy the same house and believe that once the sale is complete their problems will be over. Meanwhile, Lydia and Paul Morgan (Lisa Kudrow & Ray Romano), the owners of the house begin to have second thoughts about selling their house in which their beloved son died…

A strong cast has been assembled for the series, which unfortunately never fulfils its potential. (Netflix)