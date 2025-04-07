Fifth draw in a row for Haringey Borough

Mildenhall Town, hammered by the leaders last weekend, wanted to get back to winning ways as they welcomed Haringey Borough. Hall, despite that defeat, have had a steady season, and were eleven points clear of the drop zone. Borough, in contrast, were three points from safety, so that made this match rather critical for the visitors, who lost against these opponents in January- and it became yet more critical when Jarid Robson put Hall ahead on sixty four minutes. The equaliser arrived nine minutes from time, Damilola Taiwo-Pratt with it, but the scoring stopped there- and in added time Borough saw skipper David Olufemi sent off.

That’s a fifth draw in a row for Borough