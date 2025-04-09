Fantastic Coffee Fest at The Brunswick

The Brunswick hosted a jam-packed day of coffee, chilled music, and creativity on Saturday 5th April. Coffee lovers of all kinds visited the centre to enjoy a full day of festivities, featuring everything from latte art to expert baristas showcasing their craft.

Visitors were amazed as skilled artists and specialist printers created their portrait on top of their coffee. Shoppers also picked up some tips from watching demos from some of the best baristas in the business.

With the sun shining, visitors enjoyed the refreshing cold brews from Bex Coffee and vibrant matcha drinks from Millie Patisserie and Matris, as well as samples from new gelato store Amorino. Riding House were also serving up their popular Espresso Martinis. Beautiful blooms and one-of-a-kind handcrafted goods from local florists and artisans were also available to buy.

The Coffee Fest transformed The Brunswick into a haven for coffee lovers, offering a vibrant Saturday filled with artisan coffee, live music, and chilled DJ sets, creating a buzzing, feel-good atmosphere.

The Brunswick runs a schedule of free events for the community throughout the year, so to keep up to date, follow The Brunswick on social media.

John Themis, Marketing Manager at The Brunswick says, “As a London destination that prides itself on offering a wide range of coffee brands, we wanted to create an experience that not only showcases the diversity of our offerings but also celebrates the passion and artistry behind every cup of coffee. Coffee Fest at The Brunswick was a unique opportunity for coffee lovers to come together, explore new flavours, and learn from the experts”.