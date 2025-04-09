Exciting news for Cricklewood in Barnet

Exciting news for Cricklewood! 🕰️✨ The iconic clock in the median of Cricklewood Broadway, silent for over a decade, has been beautifully transformed. With Barnet Council’s support, the Cricklewood Town Team has revitalised this cherished landmark.

Local artist Marco Ferrara drew inspiration from Cricklewood’s rich architectural heritage and Lakwena’s vibrant public artwork at Brent Cross Town to create intricate Art Nouveau floral patterns in a contemporary colour palette.

This fusion bridges Cricklewood’s historical charm with modern artistry, fostering a dialogue between different areas in Barnet. We invite everyone to visit and experience this new symbol of Cricklewood’s community spirit and artistic innovation! 🌸🎨 #CaringForOurPlaces #ArtinBarnet

