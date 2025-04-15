Eurogroup President in Cyprus for an official visit

Eurogroup President and Minister for Finance of Ireland, Paschal Donohoe, will pay Cyprus an official visit on Tuesday.

Donohoe will have a meeting on Tuesday morning with Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, the Finance Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

The meeting will take place at 10am (local time) in the office of Keravnos and will be followed by statements to the press.

Afterwards, Eurogroup President will have a courtesy meeting with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, at 11:30 am, at the Presidential Palace.