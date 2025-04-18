Enfield welcomes a brand-new park at Meridian Water

Local people cheered as the name of the new park at Meridian Water was revealed by the Leader of Enfield Council, Councillor Ergin Erbil.

The Council hosted a celebration at the new Hoppa Play and Skate Park, with lots of fun activities and workshops for families to enjoy.

One of the highlights was a special Skate and BMX session led by experts, including former Team GB BMX Olympian, Jack Clarke.

The park was shaped by the local community. Children from Meridian Angel Primary School shared their ideas, and residents across Enfield helped choose the name.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Ergin Erbil, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people at the launch of Hoppa Park. The park has been getting great feedback online, and it’s brilliant to see children and young people out enjoying this new space.

“Hoppa Park is especially important for our communities living at Meridian One. With hundreds of new homes already built, it’s great to have a new park right on their doorstep.”

Hoppa Park is open to everyone and designed to be accessible. It includes climbing equipment, natural play areas, and special features for children with additional needs. You can find further details on the Meridian Water website.

The event was supported by Vistry and PFL – the construction teams who built the park – and based on designs by HTA Design.”