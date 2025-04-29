Enfield Prolific phone snatcher caught with nine phones jailed

A mobile phone thief who went on a snatching spree and was caught with nine phones on him in one morning has been sentenced at the Old Bailey to two years and three months in prison.

Oliver Brady, 27, of Grange Road, Edmonton, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and seven counts of handling stolen goods. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence, driving with no insurance and breach of his Criminal Behaviour Order.

Brady was found guilty of one count of common assault of an Assistant Beadle, Alex South, who apprehended him on West Smithfield, in a trial on 25 March 2025. The modern-day Beadle in the City of London is appointed as an officer of the company and his responsibilities vary from ceremonial duties and facilities management to also being a Toastmaster at company banquets.

On 6 February 2025, Nicky Jones was standing outside Haberdashers’ Hall at West Smithfield to check her location on her phone, when it was snatched out of her hand by Brady.

Alex South, who is based at Haberdashers’ Hall, witnessed the incident and stepped in to stop Brady, who was riding an illegal electric bike, causing the phone thief to drop Nicola’s phone.

“While he was apprehended by building security, who stopped him from getting away, I picked up my phone and called 999. I’m so glad I was able to get back my phone back and I am also grateful for the police for coming so quickly and arresting him,” Nicky said.

She added: “I was quite shaken up and shocked when he took my phone, it happened so quickly. I was already really careful about having my phone out in public before this incident, but this experience has made me even more cautious.”

Earlier that morning, Neda Rana had her phone stolen on Fetter Street.

“I have a visual impairment, so I cannot see further than two metres,” Neda said, who had the phone pressed against her ear whilst on a call at the time. “I felt my phone being removed from my hand. The force of this caused me to fall to the floor and I landed on my left side.”

Neda added in her victim impact statement: “I couldn’t even process what was happening. The shock, the pain, the aftermath and the disbelief. The stress of then having to navigate myself and then still having to go to work. I was very distressed throughout the entire day.

“It caused me a lot of stress as I didn’t know where to go and I couldn’t call someone and ask for help. This was an emotionally exhausting incident and feels surreal.”

Brady continued onto Cock Lane where he attempted to steal a mobile phone from another member of the public. The phone was dropped and recovered by the victim.

The phones stolen in the City of London have been returned to the victims.

The pavements of these three phone snatch locations have now been tagged with blue plaques, marking where mobile phones have been stolen. It’s part of the force’s efforts to raise awareness and reduce phone snatching in the City.

Detective Sergeant Amy Westall at the City of London Police, said:

“The successful capture and prosecution of a prolific phone snatcher shows City of London Police’s focus on detecting and bringing to justice those who steal from people on our streets.

“Thanks to members of the public who intervened before officers arrived shortly afterwards, we were able to return some of the mobile phones and bring Brady to justice.

“Phone snatching has a significant impact on victims and our key priority has been to reduce the number of phones stolen and relentlessly target those criminals responsible.

“It is important for us to get any recovered phones back to their owners. One way to make the phone traceable is to set up Medical ID on your phone. This would allow someone, like a police officer, access to a next of kin details when the phone is locked, ensuring it gets returned to its owner if recovered.

“We have three phones we haven’t been able to return. If you have had your phone stolen on 6 February in London please contact City of London Police.”

The other six phones were snatched from victims outside of the City of London, in the Metropolitan Police area.

One of those was Tim Collier on Malet Street, Bloomsbury. He was on a video call to his father when Brady took his phone.

Further phones were snatched from outside the Virginia Woolf Building at King’s College London and Oakley Square, near Camden Town.

The three victims have had their phone returned them after turning up to collect them at Bishopsgate Police station.

The force has held events offering phone marking, which allows devices to be uniquely marked, helping police quickly identify and return stolen phones to victims when recovered. If a phone is found, the markings will make it easier for officers to track ownership and ensure that property is returned promptly.