Enfield Landlord prosecuted for ignoring heating failures and safety rules

An Edmonton landlord has been fined more than £5,000 after leaving tenants without heating or hot water and ignoring vital housing safety rules.

On 27 February 2025, Enfield resident Ms Rosa Giddy, who pleaded guilty, was prosecuted at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court for failing to comply with the requirements of an abatement notice under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

An investigation by Enfield Council found that tenants at her House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) in Mayfield Crescent in Edmonton, were left without heating and hot water because she failed to repair a gas boiler that was defective for approximately one year.

Her neglect not only breached housing regulations, but posed significant health risks to the tenants, particularly during the winter months.

Furthermore, Ms Giddy failed to produce documents required under Section 236(1) of the Housing Act 2004, which requires landlords to supply relevant documentation upon request by an investigating council.

In this case, the landlord did not provide gas and electricity safety certificates when asked by Enfield Council. It was this failure that further compounded Rosa Giddy’s disregard for compliance and an unwillingness to cooperate with the local authority.

Cabinet Member for Licensing, Planning and Regulatory Services at Enfield Council, Cllr Susan Erbil, said: “Despite multiple warnings from the Council, the landlord failed to take the necessary actions to remedy the situation, demonstrating a blatant disregard for her legal obligations as a landlord.

“Her actions and inactivity showed a lack of concern for the welfare of her tenants which could have had catastrophic consequences.

“This case is a reminder to all landlords of their legal obligations to address deficiencies in their rented properties, and the importance of adhering to housing standards and regulations.

“The Council will continue to monitor and enforce housing standards to protect the safety of tenants in the borough.”

The property is no longer operating as an HMO and the landlord will not be considered a ‘Fit and Proper Person’ to hold a licence if they decide to re-let the property.

For further information on HMO licensing and to confidentially report issues with a privately rented property visit:https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/housing/private-rented-property-licensing#report-a-problem

