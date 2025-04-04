Enfield Labour joins local leaders across the country in calling for urgent gambling reform

Cllr Ergin Erbil, leader of Enfield Council, has joined forces with over 35 other local leaders and campaign groups to call on the government for urgent reforms to gambling laws that are failing to protect communities from harm.

In an open letter to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, the coalition of councils, representing over 12 million people across the UK, has outlined six key demands to reform the Gambling Act 2005. The letter, led by Brent Council and endorsed by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Gambling Reform, highlights the devastating social and financial impact of gambling harms on local communities and high streets.

“Gambling harms are not just about individual losses; they are a growing crisis affecting families, public health, and even local economies,” said Cllr Erbil

“Here in Enfield, we have seen firsthand how gambling venues are disproportionately targeting our most vulnerable residents, exacerbating debt, mental health struggles, and crime.”

The Six Point Plan for Change calls for:

1. Reforming the ‘Aim to Permit’ policy: to grant councils the power to reject gambling license applications when they pose risks to community welfare;

2. A new categorisation of gambling premises: ensuring venues like bingo halls and adult gaming centres cannot bypass existing caps by splitting premises;

3. Local debt considerations in planning applications:giving councils greater say in protecting high streets from saturation by gambling establishments.

4. Greater oversight of the new statutory levy on gambling operators: with funding devolved to local health authorities for research, education, and treatment.

5. A comprehensive ban on gambling advertising: particularly to safeguard children and young people.

6. An end to proposals that would expand Adult Gaming Centres: in line with external recommendations on harmful B3 machines.

Cllr Erbil continued: “The government must empower councils to protect our communities. We need the ability to refuse licenses where there is clear evidence of harm. The Prime Minister has spoken about giving local leaders more control over their areas – this is exactly the kind of reform that would make a difference.”

The letter has been backed by leading figures, including the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and campaign groups such as Clean Up Gambling and the Coalition to End Gambling Ads.

“This is not about banning gambling outright,” Cllr Erbil added. “It’s about making sure communities have the tools to create safer, healthier environments for everyone.”

The full letter can be accessed at https://x.com/brentlabour/status/1907472041864999094?s=46