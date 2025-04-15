Enfield council Scam alert

Scam alert. We have been informed that fraudsters are contacting local businesses by phone to request payment of annual licence fees via bank transfer.

Enfield Council will always send an email or a letter to request payment. However, officers do visit when outstanding fees are due, but these officers will have a Council ID. They will never take payment during the visit, all payments must be made online.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, report the matter to Action Fraud at https://orlo.uk/YIWDI or call 0300 123 2040.