Enfield Council invests £5 million to make council homes warmer, greener and cheaper to heat

Enfield Council has secured over £5 million in funding to make hundreds of council homes across the borough more energy efficient.

It will be used to install better insulation, energy-saving measures, and solar panels in more than 400 homes. This means warmer homes and lower heating bills. The Council is also adding more than £7 million from its own budget, making the total investment over £12 million.

The funding comes from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero Warmer Homes: Social Housing Fund Wave 3.0.

This work could help residents save around £110 a year on energy bills by making their homes more insulated and using cheaper energy from solar panels. The upgrades will include roof and wall improvements and will be done alongside other planned work to minimise disruption.

These improvements will not only save money, but also make homes warmer and more comfortable. Homes that currently have the lowest energy efficiency ratings (F or G) will be improved, and more than 380 homes are expected to reach a much better rating by the end of the project.

Cllr Ayten Guzel, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “We want to make sure all our residents can live in warm, affordable homes. Residents have told us this is important to them, and our approach demonstrates that we are listening and responding to what our tenants tell us.

“Through our investment programmes over 94% of our homes now meet the decent homes standards. This is an incredible milestone for Enfield. As we move to ensuring all homes meet the standard this year, this investment will enable us to ensure that our approach also helps to enhance our specifications on windows and insulation which will cut heating bills and address fuel poverty.

“By joining decent homes and energy efficiency works together, we are able to deliver excellent value for money from the use of our resources.”

The project is part of ‘Warmer Homes London’, a partnership between the Mayor of London, London Councils, and other boroughs to share expertise and resources to get better results and better value for money.

Cllr Sabri Ozaydin, Cabinet Member for Environment and Placemaking, said: “Making our homes more energy efficient is one of the best ways to cut carbon emissions. This funding is a big step toward our environmental goals and shows how working together with other boroughs can make a real difference.”

This project is part of Enfield’s wider plan to improve council homes, reduce gas use, and create a greener borough. Residents will be kept up to date on when the improvements will happen in their homes.