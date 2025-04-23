Enfield born goalkeeper who played several years for top clubs in Cyprus passed away at the age of 37

Enfield born goalkeeper Corrin Brooks Meade who played several years for top clubs in Cyprus sadly passed away recently April the 5th 2025at the age of 37, He started his career with Fulham then moved to Cyprus where he played for Ermis Aradippou, Aki Larnaca, Omonia, Nea Salamina, Ethnikos Achna, and Akritas Chlorakas and Oroklini.

He was also an international representing the country of Montserrat,