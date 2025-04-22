Embassy of the Holy See in Cyprus to open book of condolences for late Pope

The Apostolic Nunciature (Embassy of the Holy See) in Cyprus has announced that a book of condolences will open for the passing of the late Pope Francis.

The book of condolences will be opened for signing at the Apostolic Nunciature in Cyprus on Wednesday 23rd April, from 09:30 to 12:30 and Friday 25th April, from 09:30 to 12:30, it said.

Meanwhile, it informed that The Apostolic Nuncio in Cyprus, H.E. Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, will celebrate a Requiem Mass for the late Pope Francis, on Sunday 27th April, at 18.30 hours, at the Holy Cross Church, Paphos Gate, Nicosia.

“At this solemn and official celebration, we invite all Diplomatic Missions and International Organisations, the Leaders of the Religious communities and whoever else has pleasure to participate” it says.